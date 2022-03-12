Bossip Video

Khloé Kardashian reeeeeally doesn’t know how to read the room.

Amid her on-again, off-again boyfriend’s latest cheating scandal, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had something to say about anyone who “blames” women for their a man’s infidelity.

“If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me. I’ve never quite understood that,” Khloe said in a cover story for Variety, which was published earlier this week.

While Khloé is clearly talking about herself here, tired of everyone telling her she’s stupid for going back to Tristan Thompson after 3204909 bouts of infidelity, fans couldn’t help but see the irony in her comments.

If you’ll recall, back in 2019, another one of Thompson’s cheating scandals involved former Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods, who the NBA player was caught kissing at a house party. While Tristan and Khloé broke up (again) at the time, she took him back, though Jordyn was seemingly banished from the family forever. Kardashian even publicly commented about Woods’ actions, making her recent quote pretty ironic.

In a tweet following Woods’ appearance on Red Table Talk to clear the air, Khloé sent out a tweet, saying, “you are the reason why my family was destroyed.” Obviously, she blamed the woman, though she went on to issue an apology and say she was wrong for blaming Jordyn.

“Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” she wrote in her follow-up.

Speaking of reasons this is all Tristan’s fault and has nothing to do with Jordyn Woods, new details have emerged in his paternity suit with Maralee Nichols, the woman who welcomed his third child while he was still with Khloé.

According to Us Weekly, documents submitted by Nicholson on March 4 show Snapchat messages allegedly sent by the athlete last spring. Thompson has claimed the texts are fake.

In one message from April 2021, the fitness model claimed: “You literally just told me you are engaged and are trying to be with your family.. I didn’t even know you were engaged. You have a record of treating me like absolutely crap and this whole situation has been upsetting.” Days later, Thompson allegedly replied: “I’m engaged but I will be married soon. I told you I won’t and can’t be in the child life at all by no means … Why not wait till yoj [sic] find the right person to have a family with. Why would you want a baby with a man that’s engaged. You wanna keep a mistake.”

According to the latest filing, the baller spent $2 million on an engagement ring for Kardashian, allegedly telling Nichols in May 2021 that he and the Good American cofounder planned to move away from California.

“Just a heads up me and my fiancé gonna announce publicly about out marriage,” he allegedly wrote. “Just a heads up. We probably moving out the country in September and live either in Europe or Caribbean. Better living for us and our family away from the bs of America.”

Who knows whether that plan was real or some excuse Tristan made up to try and get out of child support payments. Regardless, him and Khloé have broken up once again and Jordyn is minding her business and living her best life. We love to see it.