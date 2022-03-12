Bossip Video

It’s been a long and emotional journey for Deshaun Watson and the Pro Bowl quarterback fought back tears as he exited the court room.

26-year-old Watson was accused of groping, touching himself and making inappropriate comments and requests by more than 20 women over the past few years. Deshaun denied all the accusations and claimed the accusers were out to get him for his money.

Today the Texan’s QB will not face any criminal charges in the nine accusations against his name. With the grand jury unable to find enough evidence, Watson now is expected to be traded soon, possibly before the start of NFL free agency on March 16.

“I know we’re far from being done handling what we need to handle on the legal side,” Watson said. “But, today is definitely a big day. I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for letting the truth be heard.”

Watson promises to fight to rebuild his reputation and handle his legal battles so he can go back to focusing on football. Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, addressed the media saying, “We are delighted that the grand jury has looked at the matter thoroughly and reached the same conclusion we did. Deshaun Watson did not commit any crimes and is not guilty of any offenses.”

He added, “Now that the criminal investigations have been completed, we are happy to move forward with the civil case depositions. We will vigorously defend those cases with every ounce we have. It is time to let Deshaun move on.”

Soon after his day in court Watson took to Twitter to post a message.

Later that night, his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, reposted the tweet on her Instagram story to show support. The model and IG Influencer has been by Deshaun’s side from the very beginning and the couple have been going strong since 2019.

However, the battle isn’t over for Deshaun. He still faces a mountain of lawsuits filed by his accusers. His football career is still up in the air. Watson is in the middle of a 4-year, $156 million deal and teams will be making moves soon for the NFL free agency. His criminal status could and will most likely make an impact on whether he finds a new home. The NFL released a statement saying it is still investigating.

Sources told TexansDaily.com that at least two teams are closely following the Watson court case. The Carolina Panthers remain a front-runner as owner David Tepper wants to be aggressive in adding a franchise quarterback.

The Seattle Seahawks, who traded away nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, also are expected to be in play to acquire Watson. So it’s safe to say that if these are his choices he has a good selection to pick from.

The Texans are expected to act fast in trading Watson. Prior the end of the 2020 season, Watson agreed to a four-year $156 million extension, keeping him under contract through 2025. Watson led the league with 4,823 yards and tossed 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions that season.

So while Deshaun isn’t all the way in the clear he can come up for air in the meantime and hope everything works in his favor.