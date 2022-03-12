Traci Braxton has died following a private, year-long battle with cancer.
According to reports from TMZ, the reality TV star and sister of Toni Braxton has died at age 50. Traci’s sisters, mom, and friends were all said to be by her side when she passed.
“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” Traci’s husband Kevin Surratt told the publication on Saturday, March 12.
The Braxton family also released this statement:
“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”
The statement continues, “Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever. Love, The Braxton Family”
“When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she’s at peace,” he wrote. “I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore. I love you ma I’m going to miss you.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.