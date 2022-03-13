Bossip Video

Fenty Beauty is finally making its way to ULTA stores, and Rihanna is just as excited as the rest of us.

On Saturday, March 12, Rihanna made her latest appearance, celebrating the launch of her makeup brand in ULTA Beauty stores. For the occasion, the mom-to-be made her way to Los Angeles and showed us once again why she’s the most stylish pregnant celeb we’ve ever seen.

Just like her previous maternity looks, Rih had her growing bump on full display, wearing a longsleeve silver bralet and a low-rise, glittery maxi skirt. The only thing obstructing the singer’s belly was a thin silver chain, which matched all of Rihanna’s other jewelry including some earrings, a a few chunky bracelets, and rings. She even finished the look with a silver shimmer eyeliner.

Since announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, this is one of the only appearances Rih has made without the rapper by her side. The pair just announced that they are expecting a child together last month, posing together for a photoshoot in New York City and exposing the billionaire’s baby bump.

After the news broke following weeks of speculation, an insider told PEOPLE that Rihanna “couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom.”

“Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea,” the insider said. “She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.”

Now that the belly is out of hiding, Rihanna puts it on display every chance she gets, and fans can’t get enough. Fenty Beauty is available at ULTA Beauty right now!