No matter what changes she’s going through in life, Rihanna is still Rihanna.

The billionaire–who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky–has given us yet another stunning maternity look, showing up to Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 1 in her most ambitious outfit yet.

Rih’s ensemble for the Dior Autumn/Winter 2022 show was a sheer black lace babydoll dress that highlighted every single curve on her changing body, completely revealing her lacy underwear and bra underneath. Over top, she added a leather trench coat draped around her shoulders along with a bunch of silver jewelry to accessorize.

She finished the look with a pair of pointy-toed black stiletto boots and a deep red lip. Being the lingerie mogul she is, it’s no wonder the Savage X Fenty founder nailed this look.

Fans are loving Rihanna’s latest look, praising the mom-to-be for taking risks as her belly grows. Unfortunately, regardless of being pregnant, the star still encounters her fair share of nonsense.

As she was walking down the red carpet at the Dior show, a video uploaded to Twitter shows someone in the crowd calling out the singer for her late arrival.

“You’re late,” a woman’s voice is heard saying repeatedly as cameras flash all around Rih.

That’s when the entrepreneur proves she’s the same person we all know and love, simply replying, “No s***” and going on her way.

What else is there to say??

As soon as she announced her pregnancy on January 31, fans already knew the maternity looks would be next level, which is exactly what Rihanna has given us. She previously talked about her approach to maternity fashion with Entertainment Tonight, admitting things can get a little uncomfortable due to the changes in her body.