Tom Brady is the undisputed GOAT of professional football, even if someone isn’t a Brady fan they will never downplay what he has accomplished. Earlier this year after 22 seasons playing quarterback and taking two franchises to the promised land, Tom Brady announced he was retiring. This was only after it was leaked from ESPN reporters who didn’t even let the man announce it himself. The suspicious thing about his retirement was how many journalists claimed on good authority he would be returning and they do not believe he is done, leaving everyone confused. Until yesterday when Tom Brady took to social media to announce he would in fact be returning because he just couldn’t take it. It only took Tom 40 days to come back to the NFL.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG”, Brady wrote on his verified Twitter account.

As of now, we have no idea what is the cause was for his return but between watching the Super Bowl from home and adjusting to regular life we are sure he just had to go for it. Sadly the announcement comes just one day after his final touchdown football sold for over half a million dollars. If Brady makes it to another Super Bowl this is will be another great chapter in his career.

The Buccaneers have reacted to the news and said that they’re “ecstatic” that the QB is coming back.