Breonna Taylor’s Mother Tamika Palmer Meets With DOJ, Wants Federal Charges Filed Against Cops

Breonna Taylor’s death is still being fully justified by the state and the legal system despite the bevy of errors and malfeasance that lead to 8 gunshot wounds in her body. Sure, officer Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove have been fired but neither has been held legally responsible for her death as Hankison was acquitted of his criminal charges. No one is in handcuffs. No one is in prison. No one is awaiting trial. Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer is not apt to allow that fact to remain.

According to CNN, Palmer met with the Department of Justic’s Civil Rights Division to request further investigation into her daughter’s shooting death in order to bring federal charges against the officers involved.

“I’m here at the Department of Justice asking them to do the right thing,” Palmer said at a news conference after the meeting. “This is bigger than Breonna. If no one addresses this issue, they’ll keep kicking in our doors and murdering us.”

Sunday marked two years since Breonna was killed and we can’t help but think about the fact that we would have never known her name if it wasn’t for the persisetence and indefatigable fight that her mother has put up since the day her child was taken away from her.

“For the nation, it’s been two years and one day,” Palmer said. “For me, I’m trapped in March 13, 2020. I don’t know how people think I should just move on.”