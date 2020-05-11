Cops Kill People: Louisville Officers Shoot 26-Year-Old EMT Breonna Taylor 8 Times In Reckless Raid Gone Wrong

Breonna Taylor was 26-years-old when she was shot dead by police officers who conducted an improper raid at her home in Louisville, Kentucky back in March. According to WDRB, Defense attorney Rob Eggert charges that LMPD officers stormed into her apartment without announcing themselves and fired 22 shots after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot one of the officers defending himself from who he believed to be intruders.

Breonna was struck 8 times in the hail of police gunfire. Bullets also reportedly flew into other apartments as well. Defense attorney Rob Eggert scoffed at police who are currently throwing a b!t¢h fit that a judge released Walker from jail.

“Had Breonna Taylor been killed by anyone except police, the person or persons responsible for her death would have been charged with a homicide,” Eggert said in a court document, also alleging Walker is a “victim of police misconduct.”

This “raid” is a heart-breaking show of fatal malpractice by police officers who targeted the wrong house. Family attorney Sam Aguiar says that the person that officers were actually looking for had been arrested at his home just moments before they killed Breonna.

“These are two good kids,” said Bianca Austin, Taylor’s aunt. “This is incompetent police work. My niece lost her life over this.”

Soup cookie Police Chief Steve Conrad not only offered no condolence to Breonna’s family when asked to comment on the incident, he chose to chastise the judge for releasing a man, a Black man, from jail for defending himself against incompetent cops.

“I certainly understand the need to make sure we are releasing those people who don’t pose a risk to our community from the jail, especially as we face the outbreak of COVID-19. However, it’s hard for me to see how a man accused of shooting a police officer falls into that low-risk category and I am very frustrated by Mr. Walker’s release to home incarceration.

Justice need to be meted out expeditiously. An innocent Black woman is dead because these cops are trigger-happy, ignorant, and deada$$ wrong.