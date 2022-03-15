In the latest sneak peek for Hulu’s upcoming series, The Kardashians, the famous family has a lot of new information up their sleeves.

The Kardashian family is back on reality TV in the first official trailer for The Kardashians, which was released on March 14.

While fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians know Kourtney liked to keep her post-Scott Disick relationships private, she’s finally letting us in on her personal life with her now-fiancé Travis Barker.

During this new trailer, not only do we see a tiny moment from their engagement, but the eldest Kardashian sister also reveals she and Barker “want to have a baby” together. After letting us know their desires for a child together, viewers also get a glimpse inside one of the couple’s visits to the doctor’s office as they start their latest journey together.

We also catch up with Khloé in the trailer, who opens up about her current co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson. While it’s unclear what time frame her clips are from, it seems like it’s before the basketball player’s latest cheating scandal, with Kardashian telling cameras their relationship is “complicated.”

In another clip, Khloé tells Tristan that “trust takes time,” seemingly foreshadowing his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols and proving the Good American founder needs to just move on already.

The new trailer also gives us a look at Kim’s budding relationship with Pete Davidson, with a producer asking if the mother of four is texting someone “whose name rhymes with feet.” The family matriarch, Kris Jenner, hints at their relationship in another clip, saying, “This is a relationship that I don’t think anyone saw coming.”