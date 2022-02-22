Bossip Video

Hey, at least she’s self-aware.

One thing people can’t take away from Kim Kardashian (especially after her recent SNL hosting gig) is that she knows how to make fun of herself. She reminded fans of that fact in a new clip from The Kardashians, which Hulu released today in a trailer for the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians follow-up series.

The trailer shows footage of the Kardashian and Barker families celebrating after Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian last year. Unsurprisingly, Kris Jenner starts to get emotional during a toast as she talks about her daughter’s engagement.

“This makes me so happy,” Jenner says, crying.

That’s when Kim chimed in with a joke, proving she knows exactly what everyone else is thinking.

“She’s never had a reaction like that for me, and it’s happened, like, a few times,” Kardashian says, which gets a laugh from Kourtney, Kris and Travis.

As fans of the reality star already know, Kim has been married three times.

First, she eloped with music producer Damon Thomas in 2000, when she was just 19 years old. They got divorced three years later.

In 2011, she married NBA player Kris Humphries, though she filed for divorce just 72 days later.

Now, the SKIMS mogul is in the middle of a divorce from Kanye West, whom she was married to for 7 years. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and Kim filed for divorce in 2021. She’s now dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.