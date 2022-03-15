Bossip Video

Jussie Smollett is already saying that he wants out of jail as quickly as possible. Since Jussie was taken into custody to start his 150-day jail sentence, friends, family, and celebs have spoken out on how harmful a few months in jail could be for the actor.

From his health to the poor handling of COVID-19 behind bars and most importantly the threats he has received, the group is in agreement that the actor should be released. With that in mind, his legal team has filed an emergency motion asking a judge to release him and an official appeal is pending.

TMZ citing an official affidavit reports, that the argument made by his team is that there is really “no benefit to him being in jail” and moreover, the family has been receiving threats so his safety may be at risk.

Jussie's family says they've been on the receiving end of what they say are a ton of harassing messages, phone calls, and unwanted threats because of Jussie " which they say is emblematic of the harm that might actually befall him if he remains locked up." The idea of him being in danger behind bars is worth worrying about and most recently, his brother Jocqui Smollet said the actor was moved out of the psych ward at Chicago's Cook County jail.

“He’s been moved to a new cell out of the psych ward that actually has a bed,” said Jocqui. “Cook County doesn’t really move until they get bad publicity,” he added while encouraging followers to call and demand that Jussie be freed. “Do not be sheep, do not listen to what the media is trying to spoon feed you.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbG-f-uFuFB/