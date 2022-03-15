Bossip Video

Ty Young said she is “single,” but did Mimi Faust actually know they called quits?

Last week, Mimi Faust gave “Woman Crush Wednesday” honors to Ty Young, the woman her followers thought was her fiance. Just six days after that shout-out, however, Mimi’s basketball player WCW was seen flirting out in the open with a mystery woman.

Ty Young Is Seen Cuddling With Former Teammate Before Confirming Mimi Faust Break Up

Former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star Ty Young was put on blast earlier today after a video of her getting cozy with a woman who was not Mimi Faust surfaced online. In the clip, Young is gently embraced by a woman identified by witnesses as WNBA Star DiJonai Carrington.

The images of Ty and DiJonai sent shockwaves through social media because just 65 days ago, Ty publicly asked for Mimi Faust’s hand in marriage for a second time. The pair were initially engaged in 2020.

In an Instagram post shared by TheJasmineBRAND, the outlet confirmed that Young and Carrington used to be teammates before they were seen getting cozy at an event hosted by #RHOA Kandi in LA.

But, what about Mimi?

Ty Young Claims DiJonai Carrington Is Just Her Friend Amid Mimi Faust Break Up

Ty Young responded to the chatter over her being openly cozy with DiJonai. The 35-year-old North Carolina native clarified that she is a “single woman”, although she didn’t reveal exactly when she and Mimi called it quits.

Sharing a since-deleted post on Instagram, Ty Young wrote,

“Normally things happen in silence. But since we’re here. You can’t cheat when you’re single and I guess you can’t have friends either…“

Since the clips of Ty Young and Carrington surfaced online, Mimi Faust has reacted by sharing a meme on Instagram that said, “BREATHE and remember who the f*** you are.” Mimi simply added “Enough said…” with a kissing face emoji in the caption under the message.

Are YOU shocked Mimi and Ty have called it quits for a second time?