Leave it to Auntie Tami to get to the bottom of why Mimi Faust and Ty Young really called off the engagement!

After several years of sweet companionship and a beautiful engagement, Love & Hip Hop star Mimi Faust and ex-basketball player Ty Young called it quits. Even though the pair ended the relationship, it seemed like the friendship was still solid, until Ty took to social media to claim that Mimi’s new boo messaged her about being in Mimi’s home. Messy, messy. Of course, Mimi couldn’t let that slide and decided to tell her side of the whole situation.

During an interview with Tami Roman, Mimi revealed that the turning point for her when it came to her relationship with Ty was their engagement. Mimi said that marriage is something that she doesn’t want, nonetheless, Ty proposed to her anyway.

“I think the turning point for me was the engagement…that’s not what I wanted. I had expressed this to Ty, but Ty is a natural-born athlete, she’s a natural-born winner. She’s just used to getting what she wants, and that is what she wanted and she pressed forward with what she wanted.”

Mimi went on to explain her time spent in Scientology and childhood traumas that lingered around into adulthood that effected her relationship and way of life.

“I would just go along with whatever was going on. I wouldn’t speak up for myself because I was afraid if I spoke up I might get kicked out [of Scientology]. If I spoke up I’m gonna lose this situation. So my voice got really muffled and lost, and that just stuck with me until my adulthood,” she said.

So the two questions remained were, are you two still friends and is there a chance for a rekindled love in the near future? According to Mimi things are not amicable between her and Ty at this moment after Ty made a post to her Instagram story calling out another woman she says is Mimi’s new boo. However, Mimi says that the other woman is a friend the same way Ty has friends as well. We know how that goes, nevertheless, we wish both Mimi and Ty a happy and successful future in love.