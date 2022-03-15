Bossip Video

Freddie Gibbs has never held back his opinion, so his outspoken thoughts about Jussie Smollett’s recent sentencing shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The rapper talked to a paparazzo over at TMZ this week, where he responded to the news of Jussie Smollett’s 5 month jail sentence for faking a hate crime.

Unlike a lot of folks, Gibbs thinks Jussie’s sentence should be even longer, saying the former Empire star should only be set free after about 3 to 5 years. Not only that, he doesn’t believe the judge handed down a harsher sentence because he’s Black.

“Capitol rioters have been getting shorter sentences than Jussie Smollett—do you think that’s fair or no?” a cameraman for TMZ asked Freddie. “I think the Capitol rioters should go to jail and Jussie Smollett should go to jail, too, man,” Gibbs responded. “Free Jussie Smollet in about three years,” he continued. “Capitol rioters, f*** y’all n****s. Jussie Smollett, f*** you too, go to jail. … He did that bulls***, he should go to jail—just like b****es that fake rape should go to jail.” He continued, “He fake a hate crime, he should go to jail. F** Jussie Smollett…Free Jussie Smollett in five years.”

Women falsely reporting rapes isn’t a big issue, as the estimated percentage of allegations that prove to be false is only between 2 and 10 %–which doesn’t even take into account the number of rapes that go completely unreported. With that being said, it’s no wonder Gibbs brings it up as it’s a topic that hits close to home for him.

In September 2016, he was acquired on charges of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in an alleged incident in Austria the year before. He was arrested in France on tour and released on bail.

Check out his comments in full down below: