Freddie Gibbs allegedly caught the wrath of Jim Jones and his crew outside of Miami’s lavish Prime 112 steakhouse over his past comments about Jim Jones’ Vamp Life clothing.

Miami is a beautiful place this time of the year–as the rest of the United States is frozen, Miami can still give you warm vibes for just a few hours during the day. With that being said, everyone with the means to be in Miami will be there, with the downside to that being that you never know who you may run into.

According to VladTV, Freddie Gibbs was in Miami enjoying dinner at Prime 112 when he bumped into Jim Jones, who hadn’t forgotten about his past comments. Freddie Gibbs previously made comments about Jim Jones’ clothing label Vamp Life and thought that the Dipset rapper was claiming to be a Vice Lord.

Even though some time has passed since those comments, Jim Jones reportedly still had to get his “straightening.”

Witnesses claim Gibbs was punched in the face and then Jim personally attacked him while a bodyguard was reportedly “punched and kicked” in the face. While the rumors are circulating without any video evidence besides what’s above, Freddie Gibbs took to social media to post that he was fine and enjoying another sunny day in Miami.

Sooner or later, expect the footage to hit the internet that will tell us what actually happened outside of Prime 112.