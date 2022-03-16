Bossip Video

Chicago Cops Won’t Be Charged In Adam Toledo And Anthony Alvarez Shooting Deaths

The families of Adam Toldeo and Anthony Alvarez will have to fight tooth and nail to get justice for their loved ones because the city of Chicago damn sure isn’t going to give them any. According to a new report from NBC Chicago, there will be no charges filed against the two officers who killed the the 13-year-old and the 22-year-old. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced said yesterday, “This is a somber announcement. There are no winners in this very tragic situation.”

Both of these police shooting deaths were captured on body camera for all to see and the footage lead to intense outrage in the community as citizens watched Toledo and Alvarez lose theirs lives when such a thing could have been prevented.

“When we look at these cases, we must now also look at the law as it applies,” Foxx said. “Under Illinois law, an officer is justified in using force likely to cause death or great bodily harm when he reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself or to others.”

To makes matters worse, at the time of the Toledo shooting, an attorney from Foxx’s officer said that the boy was shot because he was armed with a gun. That was not the case and only added to the public appearance of impropriety that the Chicago PD is infamous for. After providing cover for the offending officer via an explanation about the “split second” nature of police decision-making, Foxx went on to give her support of his full exoneration from any legal liability regarding the incident.

“Based on the facts, the evidence and the law, we’ve concluded that there was no evidence to prove that Officer [Eric] Stillman acted with criminal intent,” she added. “Officer Stillman fired only one shot.”

In the Alvarez case, police went on a foot chase that ended once he collapsed and a pistol was seen in his right hand before Officer Evan Solano opened fire. Foxx said the case that was presented against Solano was “insufficient”.