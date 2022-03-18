Bossip Video

White 15-Year-Old Arrested For Hate Crimes After Whipping Black Classmate

For those who held hope that the passage of time would kill off all the “old school” racists, be not fooled by silly fantasies. Hatred for Black folks is timeless and has indefatigable stamina.

According to a USAToday article, a white, 15-year-old boy was arrested for committing hate crimes against one of his Black classmates at Vandebilt Catholic High in Houma, Louisiana. A viral video of the white child shows him throwing cotton balls at the Black student then whipping his back with a belt.

We don’t care how old that lil’ bastard is, he needs an adult a**-whoopin’. Sheriff Tim Soignet spoke about the arrest that has the unnamed white boy locked down inside of Terrebonne Parish juvenile detention center.

“I’m very pleased that the school took a front stand on this,” Soignet said Wednesday. “When we received the complaint, we immediately put our detectives on it. They worked through the weekend so we could get to this point and effect an arrest on that juvenile. ”

Local NAACP President Jerome Boykin also made public remarks about the case:

“Vandebilt Catholic High School’s administration and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office sent a strong message to the community that this type of crime will not be tolerated,” Boykin said Wednesday. “The young man is only 15 years of age, and I hope that he can learn from his mistake.”

God bless Jerome Boykin but we’re not going to be that magnanimous about it. There are mistakes and there’s this. We hope this kid suffers the consequences of this for the rest of his life. Hopefully, the colleges and universities that he might be applying to in a few years write him a scathing letter about his lack of character and his unfitness for their institutions. Call it petty if you must but we don’t want this kid becoming the next…anything with power or authority.