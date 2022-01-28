Bossip Video

A group of Philadelphia 76ers fans was ejected after at least one of them called Carmelo Anthony “boy”, something you just do NOT say to a Black man.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of a critical point in the season where they should have their chemistry together, but it has yet to come together for the team full of veterans. Anthony Davis finally returned to play after being out with an injury, but on Thursday, LeBron James was out after carrying the team in AD’s absence.

Last night, the Lebron-less Lakers faced the Philadelphia 76ers and the sideline drama ended up stealing the whole show.

A 76ers fan decided he was going to heckle Carmelo Anthony and the term “boy” was hurled at the baller while he tried to focus on winning the game. For those of you who do not understand why being called “boy” is a big deal. it’s what old racist white men call Black people in place of the N-word when they don’t want to go full racist in front of other people. That fan and another man next to him were immediately ejected.

Shaq and Charles Barkley shocked social media and TV viewers by calling Melo “soft” for not reacting to the slur, which is surprising when they know exactly what it’s meant to be.

Later, it was revealed that the slur came from a different group of people, but the ejected fan was the one caught in the act. Over the past two seasons, fans have gotten more and more out of hand with outbursts towards players, and the NBA is not tolerating any of it. Hopefully, this reminds fans in attendance that just because they pay good money for courtside seats, doesn’t mean they don’t have to behave.

After the game, Carmelo told reporters why he was so offended.