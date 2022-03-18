Bossip Video

The mother of at least one of Young Thug’s six kids, LaKevia Jackson, was fatally shot and killed outside an Atlanta bowling alley last night.

Police report that Jackson, 31, got into a dispute over a bowling ball with a male suspect who waited 20 minutes for her to leave the city’s Metro Fun Center located along Metropolitan Pkwy before fatally shooting her.

Jackson’s mother revealed that the young woman was at the bowling alley to celebrate her best friend’s birthday when the shooting occurred.

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,” her mother, Sherina Jackson, told CBS 46. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing!”

According to CBS 46, they are currently waiting for the suspect to turn himself in.

APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk made it clear they know exactly who the suspect is, but will not release his identity or any details.

“This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball. We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again and this is an escalated dispute so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible,” Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said. “We know who are so go ahead and turn yourself in.”

Absolutely heartbreaking. This story is still developing…