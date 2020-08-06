Kandi Koated Celebrations: Todd Tucker’s Birthday Bash Included Bowling, COVID-Safe Strippers & A Porsche

Kandi recently held a Kandi Koated surprise party for her hubby that included some very special (safe) guests.

Earlier this week, Todd Tucker was surrounded by face masking wearing friends and family at Bowlmor bowling alley in Atlanta.

Included in the group were fellow couples Kirk and Rasheeda and Raymond Santana and Deelishis who met via the Tuckers at one of their events. Deelishis made sure to give her friend Todd a special shoutout and her hubby followed suit.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @todd167 … the quarantine turn up was real 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼,” wrote the reality star. “Lastnight celebrated with the birthday boy and some really great solid people..Happy birthday once again to my guy @todd167,’ added Raymond.

In addition to bowling, guests including #RHOA newbie LaToya Forever enjoyed some more scintillating entertainment in the form of COVID-safe cake clappers shaking their cakes in glass boxes. The moment was captured on an InstaStory shared by ItsOnSite.

Now that’s one way to keep partygoers safe.

In addition to a surprise party, Todd was gifted a shiny new Porsche for his big day as seen in a post shared by his daughter.

“Happy Birthday to my main man. The ONLY Leo that has my heart lol. Love you pops,” she captioned the post.

Kandi also posted a tribute to her hubby;

“I love you so much Todd! You get better every year [and] I’m enjoying every minute of growing with you. You’re a genius babe! You keep life interesting with all of your bright ideas & you make my heart smile. Enjoy your day my love!”

Todd then responded in the comments;

“I love you so much and I’m happy that I have you to spend my special day with for the rest of my life!”

Kandi’s known to do it BIG for her man.

Back in 2014 Kandi gave Todd a souped up $100K Stingray Corvette before treating him to some…ahem bedroom Kandi…that included handcuffs, a tassel whip, a riding crop and a boatload of vaseline.

Must be niiiiiice!

Happy birthday Todd!