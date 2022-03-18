Bossip Video

OK, Gabby!

Ageless beauty Gabrielle Union reminded everyone that she’s still very much that girl at Disney’s ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ premiere where she allured in Altuzarra with all eyes on her beautiful family.

Joined by doting husband Dwyane Wade and kids Zaya and Kaavia, Union scorched the carpet alongside her Hall of Fame hubby who looked like wealth in Dunhill while her modelesque daughter served in Valentino.

Naturally, she flexed her flawless face card that’s NEVER declined. Whew!

The 49-year-old actress stars opposite Zach Braff in Disney Plus’ fresh take on 2003 hit family comedy ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ that follows the funny exploits of a blended family of 12 as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.

Peep the wacky trailer below:

The fun-filled film also stars Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael with direction by Gail Lerner and a screenplay by Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry.

“I have to give kudos to Gabrielle Union, Kenya Barris and Disney,” said Braff in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “They all said, “Let’s make a version for 2022.” How can you do that with a blended family of 12 people? It can’t be superficial and not address all of these issues. I couldn’t believe it when I read Kenya’s script. I said, “Disney’s making this movie?” It does all of that and still manages to be a family-friendly, hilarious kids movie. I’m so honored that they asked me to be a part of it.”

‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ is now streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.