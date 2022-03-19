Bossip Video

Did Rihanna just reveal whether she’s having a boy or a girl?

Since announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, Rihanna has opened up more and more about her life as an expectant mother, letting the world know she’s going to be “psycho” about protecting her little one when they arrive.

Earlier this month, the Fenty founder was spotted on a shopping trip at Baby Dior in Paris and this week, she was photographed picking up some more things at Target in Los Angeles. During her LA outing, Rih was seen picking up clothes, onesies, socks, and more–but one of her items may have accidentally revealed the sex of her baby.

In one photo shared by Daily Mail, Rihanna added an orange dress from Cat & Jack to her cart, possibly hinting that she’s having a girl. Still, the photo agency noted that Rihanna “also made sure to get some boys’ items to throw off onlookers.”

Unfortunately for fans who really want to know what she’s having, it seems like Rih’s been in the business too long to let a Target trip make the big reveal before her. Still, a lot of her followers have been convinced she’s having a girl ever since she announced the pregnancy wearing a pink coat. Only time will tell.

Of course, fans had a lot to say about these paparazzi photos online, expressing their disappointment in the photogs if they really did ruin Rih’s reveal with their sneaky snaps.

Hopefully, this incident doesn’t stop Rihanna from sharing more of her pregnancy with us.