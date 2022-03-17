Rihanna isn’t sugar coating it: she will go to great lengths to protect her little one.

During a recent interview with Elle , the pregnant billionaire opened up about her future as a mom, revealing that she’s already in her third trimester!

The singer likened her future parenting style to that of Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Psycho.

“Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids,” Rih told the outlet. “She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

Not only that, the Fenty founder went on to admit that she’ll probably be even “worse” than Giudice in that department, adding, “You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

Hey, when you live a life as publicized as Rihanna does, you gotta let everyone know your intentions from the jump.