Rihanna isn’t sugar coating it: she will go to great lengths to protect her little one.
During a recent interview with Elle, the pregnant billionaire opened up about her future as a mom, revealing that she’s already in her third trimester!
The singer likened her future parenting style to that of Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Psycho.
“Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids,” Rih told the outlet. “She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”
Not only that, the Fenty founder went on to admit that she’ll probably be even “worse” than Giudice in that department, adding, “You talk about my kids, it’s over.”
Hey, when you live a life as publicized as Rihanna does, you gotta let everyone know your intentions from the jump.
Back in January, Rihanna revealed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, posting photos in a cold New York city with her pink coat left open to reveal her growing bump. Following the big announcement a source told PEOPLE that Rih is “excited to be a mom” and “couldn’t be happier.”
“Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different,” the source said, going on to say that Rihanna and Rocky were over the moon about their baby on the way.
“They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be,” the source added. “Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”
