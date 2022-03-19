Bossip Video

Could there be trouble in paradise again for Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves?

Fans seem to think so after the two post a series of cryptic messages to their Instagram Stories. On Friday, March 18th, Jayda wrote that she was “finally standing up.” The 24-year-old added on another slide, “Everything comes to an end. Never force it. Be happy.”

“I’m willing to x anybody out for my happiness and peace.”

Soon after Jayda posted, Lil Baby shared a video and wrote, “When a MF think they can play wit me.” In response to that post, Jayda said in her latest story: “Think they can play with you? Lmfao you played with me for 6 years straight. I text a n***a back now your chest hurt. Bye.”

Neither one of them went into detail about who the subliminal messages were for but Jayda later commented on a post by The Shade Room to clarify her IG stories.

“I’m [for real] y’all,” she said. “lmfao we ain’t gon talk about it. y’all will see.”

Sure enough users online weighed in with their thoughts for the on and off relationship.

Jayda and Lil Baby co-parent son Loyal Armani and just last month the pair celebrated his third birthday. Jayda Wayda also recently had a candid conversation on Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio IG Live where she confessed her love for Lil Baby.

“For sure, best friends since the day I met him. I met him when I moved to Atlanta. He was on me when he was in prison, so we finally linked when I moved to Atlanta and was able to know who he was.”

Lately, it seemed like all was well with the pair as they were spotted out celebrating holidays and birthdays together, attending fashion shows in Pairs and seen boo’d up on vacay in exotic locations.

Rapper No Cap wasted no time shooting his shot underneath one of Jayda’s Instagram pictures once the news broke by posting a heart eyes emoji. With more than 6.8 million followers, we’re sure No Cap isn’t the only one admiring Jayda.

In December 2021, she told Hollywood Unlocked about her relationship with the rapper and said they met in Atlanta and were together for nearly six years.

“It’s just like, when there’s so much tension, so many things have happened in the midst of all of that like, ‘He loves you,’ all of this,” Cheaves said. “Like, yeah, he do love me, I’mma say, but as far as the internet, like I always say, we’re comin’ up together. He learning stuff he never even seen before about social media and all that and I’m seeing things way different than I saw them before as I get older.”

Jayda went on to say,”He do love me, I must say, but… it’s just a lot of damage that has been done, as far as social media. I just feel like there’s so much damage that has been done publicly to just put a Band-Aid over something and say let’s get back together.”

Maybe not enough effort has gone into rekindling their relationship and Jayda is really done with the back and forth this time around. Do you think the couple is done for good? Let us know below!