Jayda Cheaves is setting the record straight about her rumored relationship with Bow Wow.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Following news of her split from her longtime boyfriend Lil Baby, rumors started to spread that Bow Wow was the “other man” Cheaves was texting that led to their break up. Now, Jayda is denying those claims, insisting her situation is “not giving” Bow Wow.

Lil Baby and Jayda have gone through their fair share of public breakups throughout their 6-year on-again, off-again relationship. Though they had reportedly been broken up since Lil Baby’s alleged adult film star scandal back in 2020, they’d been photographed together at multiple events earlier this year, signaling to fans that they were back together once again.

But, last week, Jayda took to Instagram to post cryptic messages about her relationship, once again signaling that things were over between her and Baby. After the rapper posted a follow-up message adding to the story, Cheaves went on to allege her (ex?) boyfriend was upset that she texted another man.

Somehow, a lot of people on social media jumped to the conclusion that the other man Jayda texted was Bow Wow, sending fans into even more of a frenzy.

Jayda didn’t let that one go on for too long, though, denying her connection to Bow Wow in a recent video and wondering how folks came up with that rumor.

“No shade to Bow Wow but where are ya’ll getting that from? It’s not giving that,” she said.

Well, now that she set the record straight on that one…who was she texting?? It’s safe to say this social media saga is far from over.

