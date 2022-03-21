Bossip Video

Jayda Cheaves is setting the record straight about her rumored relationship with Bow Wow.

Following news of her split from her longtime boyfriend Lil Baby, rumors started to spread that Bow Wow was the “other man” Cheaves was texting that led to their break up. Now, Jayda is denying those claims, insisting her situation is “not giving” Bow Wow.

Lil Baby and Jayda have gone through their fair share of public breakups throughout their 6-year on-again, off-again relationship. Though they had reportedly been broken up since Lil Baby’s alleged adult film star scandal back in 2020, they’d been photographed together at multiple events earlier this year, signaling to fans that they were back together once again.

But, last week, Jayda took to Instagram to post cryptic messages about her relationship, once again signaling that things were over between her and Baby. After the rapper posted a follow-up message adding to the story, Cheaves went on to allege her (ex?) boyfriend was upset that she texted another man.