Bossip Video

A viral video of a Telsa jumping over a hill in Encino Park, California is now at the center of a police investigation.

Early Sunday morning, a video featuring a Tesla jumping a steep hill in Encino Park, California instantly broke the Internet. The car had all four wheels completely off the ground and caught major air during the stunt. When the car landed however the driver completely lost control and crashed.

Related Stories Trey Songz Reportedly Involved In Sexual Assault Investigation In Las Vegas

The problem further escalated when the driver of the $150K Tesla left the scene of the crime without contacting those they affected. The car ran over two trash cans then smashed into the back of a resident’s car.

The car that the Tesla struck was severely damaged and the owner even launched a GoFundMe in hopes to fix the vehicle. Los Angeles police are now offering a reward for information about the driver of the rented Tesla that was wrecked. Thanks to people always recording themselves around crimes or committing them, they have tons of leads.

To make matters even more interesting, the entire event is documented in a YouTuber’s Vlog, which you can watch below.