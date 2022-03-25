Bossip Video

Nat Geo’s “Critter Fixers” are back!

Dr. Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson are back! The Black veterinarians who own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital located 100 miles south of Atlanta are returning for a third season of “Critter Fixers: Country Vets”, Saturday, March 26 at 9/8c on Nat Geo WILD.

As previously reported the duo combines humor, heart, and soul to the program that highlights them treating more than 20,000 patients a year across their two locations. Between emergency visits to the office and farm calls throughout rural Georgia, this special team is constantly bombarded with unique cases. From adhering Tilapia scales to save an attacked dog to assembling a splint on a rare South American bird, for the Critter Fixer team, there is no such thing as “normal.”

“Critter Fixers: Country Vets” Exclusive Clip

As season 3 kicks off, BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look at Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson doing what they do best. In a clip, we see the Critter Fixer staff being willing and ready to work as “all hands are on deck.”

Dr. Hodges also chats with students who have an interest in veterinary medicine. The curious kids are watching the doc examine a dog and asking pertinent questions.

“You ever got bit while doing an exam?” asks one of the students. “Very rarely,” says Dr. Hodges who admits that “cats are a different story.”

Later in the season, we see the docs get to the bottom of a medical mystery involving a pregnant goat, deflate a turkey whose head is full of air, and host “Vet for a Day” with kids who want to learn all about being a veterinarian. Plus, wobbly kittens appear in the clinic, a little leopard gecko has a big eye problem, and Hodges operates on a dog with one of the biggest tumors he’s ever seen!

The new season of’Critter Fixers: Country Vets airs Saturday, March 26 at 9/8c on Nat Geo WILD.

Season One and Two of “Critter Fixers: Country Vets” is Available to Stream on Disney+

