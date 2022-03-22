Tracy Morgan is known for his outlandish and exuberant personality, but he can still get serious when the situation calls for it.
During a recent episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, the former Saturday Night Live star got emotional as he reflected on his first time performing following his 2014 car accident.
“I was hosting Saturday Night Live and at rehearsals, I decided that night, let’s go to The [Comedy] Cellar,” he says around the 32-minute mark of the podcast. “I grabbed the mic, and I remember it felt so good to be welcomed back. It really did. And that day, I didn’t think I was ever going to touch the microphone again.”
Morgan went on to recall how rough things really were for him after the crash.
“I didn’t think I was going to walk again, and I did. I just fought,” he explained. “I fought to come out of the coma. I’d seen my daughter in the coma saying ‘daddy come back’ and she was only ten months and I fought and came out of the coma. Then I just wanted to be better. I wanted to be better at my life. A better person, a better human being to others, and that’s all I wanted to be. I know he spared my life for a reason.”
Back in 2014, a sleep-deprived driver operating a Walmart truck crashed into a minibus that which Morgan was traveling in. The accident killed one of Morgan’s best friends and left the 30 Rock star in coma.
Luckily, Tracy Morgan has made a full recovery. You can hear more about his journey down below:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.