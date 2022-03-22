Bossip Video

Following Quavo’s break up from Saweetie, fans are trying to link him with another beauty in the entertainment industry: Karreuche Tran.

Whisperings of a budding romance between the two started circulating this week, with a source reportedly telling Entertainment Tonight, “things are casual between them, but they are seeing each other and like spending time together.”

But despite these reports of the Claws actress and the Migos rapper being in a relationship, Tran quickly shut down those rumors by issuing a short statement to The Shade Room.

“No, we are not,” Karrueche said.

And that’s that!

As reported by Rap-Up, the stars were supposedly spotted on vacation together in St. Martin at the beginning of the year. They have also been seen at the same events recently, including a GQ Men of the Year party and a screening for Netflix’s jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.

This new rumor doesn’t come as too much of a surprise as Q and K actually have some history together, whether it be as friends or something more.

These two were first linked together all the way back in 2017, when Karrueche and Quavo were spotted together on multiple occasions. The stars never confirmed their relationship back then, and if they are canoodling now, it looks like they’re gonna take the same route.