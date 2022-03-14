Bossip Video

Quavo reveals he wants the task of taking on Wesley Snipes’s role in the upcoming White Men Can’t Jump reboot featuring Jack Harlow.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Jack Harlow would be starring in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump playing Billy Hoyle.

We are in the age where everything is being remade and even if you’re a fan of remakes of your favorite classics, you’ll be sure to tune in to see how it is. For example, we all said a Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reboot wouldn’t work; but look at us now tuned in every week faithfully to Bel-Air.

Jack Harlow seems like the most accurate casting to take the role formerly played by Woody Harrelson. The next biggest question is who will be taking the iconic role of Wesley Snipes? Wesley gave his blessing on Mahershala Ali to take over the crown of Blade, but this is a role he might be hesitant to co-sign. One person who revealed they want the role of Sidney Deane is Quavo.

Quavo revealed he wants to star alongside Jack Harlow during a run-in with TMZ and also praised Jack, saying the boy “can do any and everything.”

“I think they need to call me, so me and Jack Harlow can do it,” Quavo said. “I need to play Wesley Snipes’ role.”

Would you like to see Quavo on the big screen with Jack?