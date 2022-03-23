Beyhive, we’re eating!

Beyoncé has just been added as a performer at the 94th Academy Awards, which air this weekend. She will perform “Be Alive” from King Richard, which is nominated for five awards, including Best Picture. This will be her first performance in two years.

Billie Eilish was also announced as a performer for the evening, who will be joined by her brother Finneas for a performance of the James Bond theme “No Time to Die.” Sebastián Yatra will take the stage to perform the Encanto song “Dos Oruguitas,” while Reba McEntire will perform the Diane Warren-written song from Four Good Days, “Somehow You Do.”

Beyoncé and Billie Eilish are both up for their first Academy Awards this year, both being nominated for Best Original Song. “Be Alive” was also nominated for a Golden Globe this year, while “No Time to Die” has already earned Eilish and Finneas a Grammy and a Golden Globe.

Hopefully, this Bey performance means we also get to see her accept an award this weekend.

The announcement of the icon’s Oscars performance comes just one day after reports from Variety revealed the event organizers were “pulling out all the stops to land an iconic performance” from Beyoncé.

Her camp has reportedly been in talks with producers to mount a satellite performance of “Be Alive”–one that would possibly open the show–and broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, California. Now, we know the performance is happening, but we’ll have to wait and see exactly what Bey has up her sleeve.

It should go without saying that fans are anticipating this performance, taking to Twitter to express just how excited they are to see Beyoncé take the stage after years away from the spotlight. Check out some reactions down below: