Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS Hearing

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is undergoing the very disrespectful and undermining process of answering condescending questions by a panel of white folks in order to become the very first Black woman to sit as a Supreme Court justice.

Despite the potential history at stake, a great many people have refrained from watching the proceedings because, well…

Enter incapable white folks Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham. These are two of the most insufferable creatures in the United States federal government and they showed their whole a**es during yesterday’s hearing.

For his part, Cancun senator Ted Cruz produced a children’s book called Antiracist Baby that is said to teach kids that babies are taught to either be racist or antiracist with no in between. As you have likely seen, Republicans are obsessed with Critical Race Theory and making sure that it isn’t taught anywhere on American soil. We haven’t seen a group of a people work so hard to hide something so obvious since Trump and his lawyers tried to stash Stormy Daniels sordid stories of sexual shenanigans.

Cruz badgered Judge Jackson about the ridiculous idea that this book is teaching babies, babies that can’t speak, understand words, or walk, that they are racist. Despite not having the self-awareness to understand how dumb he looked, Senator Cancun embarrassed himself with the following.

Cruz’s conservative counterpart, Lil’ Lindsey Graham, played himself in another way by throwing a child-like temper-tantrum while arguing against Judge Jackson’s confirmation because she represented detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

The fact that Judge Jackson has maintained her poise and demeanor throughout this circus of s**t show of a confirmation hearing is remarkable.

Tap in with us to get the latest updates on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s SCOTUS confirmation hearing.