Mike Tyson Fan Pulls Out Gun During Comedy Show

Mike Tyson has survived a lot of wild situations in his life before, during, and after his professional boxing career as one of the most feared men to ever walk the planet. But not only is he someone who incites fear, he also seems to have none of his own.

According to reporting done by TMZ, “Iron Mike” was enjoying himself with some friends at a comedy show in Hollywood, California Tuesday night when he had a harrowing encounter with an overly obsequious fan. Right in the middle of one of the comedian’s set, a man can be seen on video approaching Mike and trying to make conversation. Rude, to say the least.

Witnesses say that the man as looking for clout and challenging the former heavyweight boxer to a fight, something that has probably happened hundreds of times throughout Tyson’s life if we had to guess. What happened next probably hasn’t happened hundreds of times. As the host stopped the show to get the a**-kisser out of Mike’s face, the fan produced a pistol and racked a round into the chamber. Audible gasps can be heard from the crowd and you can see the host recoil in fear.

At the end of the day, all was well but it’s pretty impressive that Tyson not only kept his cool but called the gun-toting fanboy back for a hug. In hindsight, that might have been for the best considering how unhinged this guy seemed.