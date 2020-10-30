Bossip Video

We have to start making space for people to evolve…

Never did ever think that Mike Tyson, a convicted rapist and former regular user of homophobic language, would be the one holding Boosie to account for the hateful rhetoric that he used against Dwayne Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade. Guess that’s 2020 for ya.

The former heavyweight champ had Boosie on his podcast, “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson”, and during the interview, Tyson pulled no punches when directly confronting Boosie and asking him some tough questions about why he would speak that way about anyone, much less a child. It’s riveting to watch, to say the least.

According to TMZ, the moment would have never happened if it weren’t for another special young lady. Mike Tyson revealed to TMZ Live that his daughter flew from New York to Los Angeles just give Boosie a piece of her mind on behalf of the disrespected LGBTQ community. Mike wouldn’t allow her on the pod but he did listen to everything she had to say and used that conversation to arm himself with knowledge in order to properly convey the message to Boosie. Pretty admirable when you think about it. Mike’s concern was that his daughter was so passionate about her stance that he feared things would go left…and then…well, let’s just say Mike wasn’t going to allow Boosie to disrespect his daughter and it would have ended very, very badly.