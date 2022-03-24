Bossip Video

Cory Booker’s Emotional Speech Brings Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson To Tears

Ketanji Brown Jackson has faced questions from some of the most repulsive and diabolical politicians that the United States of America has to offer. A governmental gambit of Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Marsha Blackburn, Dick Durban, and the worst of them all Josh Hawley took turns accusing, undermining, berating, and generally being insufferable a**holes to a Black woman who has achieved more than all of them put together.

It has been very difficult to watch these mediocre white folks challenge Judge Jackson in front of the nation. As we noted in a previous post, many have chosen not to watch the confirmation hearing out of regard to their mental health and blood pressure levels.

That said, there are people who have Judge Jackson’s back and they are showing America how they move in a room full of vultures. One of those people is the senator from New Jersey Cory Booker. Rosario Dawson’s boo stood front-and-center during yesterday’s proceedings and delivered an impassioned speech showing the SCOTUS nominee the kind of love that literally brought the room to tears. Peep the video below.

Play

Republicans are gonna Republican but when it’s all said and done they better cast a “yes” vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson or there is going to be hell to pay.