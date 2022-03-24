Bossip Video

Sarunas Jackson is speaking out against Trey Songz and his alleged mistreatment of women over the years.

Amid the R&B singer’s battle against serious sexual misconduct allegations, the Insecure star has accused Songz of being disrespectful towards women.

Jackson made an appearance on the Guys Next Door podcast this week, where he talked about wanting to fight the “Mr. Steal Yo Girl” singer and saying Trey ducked the smoke.

“Trey Songz’s a b***h ass n****. [He] tries to press women but then would turn down the fade when a n**** came up to him,” Sarunas Jackson told the GND hosts. “I’m not cool with n**** like that. I tried to knock the n**** out, keep running, but he wants to fight women and stuff like that. To me, I can’t operate like that.”

Sarunas went on to say that he was a fan of Trey Songz prior to hearing about these allegations, and can sometimes separate the artist from their art, but not in his case.

While the Insecure actor didn’t elaborate on Trey Songz’s mistreatment of women, there are a lot of allegations to choose from varying from not only alleged sexual assault to alleged violence.

Most recently, an unnamed woman filed a $20 million lawsuit against the singer, claiming he forcibly raped her in 2016. The 37-year-old performer denies the accusations. In 2021, a Los Angeles bartender claimed Songz assaulted him inside the Hollywood Palladium.

Why Sarunas Might Be Taking It Personal

Plus, Sarunas’ brother, Darius is dating Keke Palmer, who accused Songz of “sexual intimidation” back in 2017.

At the time, Palmer let out her frustration on Twitter after a fan gushed about her appearance in Trey’s music video.

“This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey?” Palmer tweeted. “After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time.” She continued, “Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle. Yet, you still disrespected me as a young women, whom you’ve known since she was TWELVE. YOU STILL, defied my wishes and in turn showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me fourteen years to build and put me in the video against my wishes. Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me ‘let me just show you the idea’?? Wow.”

In response, Songz denied Keke’s allegations, claiming she heard the production crew call “action,” so she should have known she was in the video.

He tweeted, “Babygirl buggin. Point blank period. Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, heard action.” “I don’t do this twitter s***,” he continued. “Girl you know me and got my number f*** outta here.”

Clearly, this whole situation is far from over, and clearly, Sarunas isn’t playing with Trey.