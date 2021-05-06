Bossip Video

Yup! Another day, another bit of legal trouble for a certain singer. Trey Songz is being sued for a 2019 incident where he allegedly attacked a bartender working at the Hollywood Palladium. This was supposedly caused by the employee telling him he couldn’t “sit on the bar” and watch a concert.

Trey Songz scored a major legal victory just earlier this week when charges were dropped against him for his playoff game police scuffle at the Kansas City Chiefs game that happened earlier this year. That case could have ended badly since Trey was being accused of assaulting a police officer, which authorities rarely ever let go. This all allegedly went down because he was refusing to wear a mask, which he refutes. Prosecutors gave him a lucky break after revealing they did not have enough evidence to charge him.

Now, it seems like another legal matter has popped right up not even a full week later. According to TMZ, Trey is being sued by a bartender in Los Angeles who claims he was just doing his job by enforcing his employers’ rules. But Trey didn’t like the rules, so he assaulted him, allegedly.

According to the legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the bartender says Songz jumped on the bar to sit and watch the show … which the bartender insists is against the venue’s policy. The bartender claims Songz ignored his warning that he wasn’t allowed on the bar … so he put his hand on Songz’ back to get his attention, and tell him to get down. That’s when Songz allegedly turned around and struck the bartender in the head with a closed fist, looked at the other bartenders blankly, then continued watching the show … according to the docs.

The alleged incident happened back in May of 2019 at the Hollywood Palladium during the Cardi B and Fashion Nova event. The bartender is claiming to have suffered physical pain and emotional and psychological injury during the assault and wants Trey to pay for the damages. Hopefully, the two sides can come to an agreement and put this behind them. It will be interesting to see how this plays out in court considering Trey could claim he was assaulted since the bartender admitted he touched him to get his attention.