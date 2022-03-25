After ending their partnership last year Vanessa Bryant is announcing that the Kobe Bryant and Nike Partnership will continue with a brand new agreement.

When Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi passed away in 2020, the world was stunned as an American hero and his daughter were taken way too soon.

Shortly after their passing, Kobe products would become a target of resellers’ purchases and sent everyone into a frenzy. Kobe’s wife Vanessa would later reveal to ESPN that in April of 2020 Kobe’s Nike contract would expire and she would not be resigning.

Later, she blasted an Instagram user who leaked the Nike shoes she designed to honor Gigi that were pulled and not to be sold, and many feared that Nike’s ties to the Bryant matriarch were severed beyond repair.

On Thursday however, Vanessa surprisingly announced that she and Nike reconciled and a new partnership is on the way.

“Fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike product for years to come and with Nike donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (M&MSF),” wrote Vanessa Bryant on Instagram. “I am also grateful that Nike and I will work together to establish a youth basketball center in Southern California that will share the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come.”

Nike and the Bryant Estate having a reunion is a breath of fresh air to fans who have been extremely vocal and questioned how Nike couldn’t do right by them.

You can read Vanessa’s full announcement below.