Our favorite Love and Marriage Huntsville stars are back with their 4th season, and this one seems to be the juiciest yet.

Exclusive: Melody Holt Talks LAMH Season 4 With BOSSIP

BOSSIP’s own Janeé Bolden, Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital, spoke with LAMH’s Melody Holt about season 4, what’s to come, and how she didn’t blow a gasket on social media after her ex, Martell Holt, seemingly accused her of being a shady co-parent.

Melody Holt Refuses To Be Petty With Martell On Social Media

Earlier this month, we reported that Martell accused his ex-wife of allegedly refusing to let their three kids visit him for 56 days, pouring out his frustration in a scathing text thread shared to his Instagram page. Mel never responded on social media, and she explained why she refused to match his energy in public moving forward.

Janeé Bolden: “Martell posted these claims that you kept him from the kids for two months. How hard is it for you to just not respond?” Melody Holt: “First of all, it concerns my children, and because it concerns my children — I wasn’t about to do that. I have the documentation, I have the facts! But it involves my children. The same way…as it was happening, production knew it wasn’t about to film what was going on.”

Mel made it clear that her children are not to be played with publicly adding,

“This is not a storyline, because it involves my children. You’re not gonna see me and him battle on social media, because I REFUSE.”

We know that’s right. Hit play up top to hear Mel dish on this and more in our BOSSIP exclusive.