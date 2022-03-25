Bossip Video

Atlanta influences everything

Atlanta’s coolest somebodies pulled up to ChooseATL’s intimate ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 screening event (in partnership with FX Network) where they enjoyed an open bar featuring crafted Atlanta-themed cocktails, 360 photo booth with a custom Georgia peach backdrop, and nostalgic vibes provided by DJ Jahlion Sound of Hot 107.9 at premier luxe movie theater IPIC.

Notables in attendance included Nafessa Williams (Actress), Princess (Crime Mob), LVRN (Junia Abaidoo, Carlon Ramong, Amber Grimes), State Representatives Erica Thomas and Park Cannon, Erica Dixon (TV Personality), Q Parker (Artist), Brandon Gilpin (P-Valley), BRS Kash (Artist), Seddy Hendrix (Artist), TK Kravitz (Artist), Mali Hunter (Music Executive), Big Boss Vette (Artist), Chris Classic (Influencer), Ray Daniels (Music Exec), Tahira Wright (The Cut Life), Jasmine Burke (Actress), Johnell Young (‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’), Keinon Maven (Music Exec), K. Samone (Radio Personality), Destiny Payton (Love & Marriage Huntsville), J Stone (All Money In Artist), Bri Steves (Artist), J-Nicks (Hot 107.9), Ryan Cameron (Majic 107.5), and more.

Peep all the pics below:

Following the mixer, guests were seated inside the plush theaters where they ordered complimentary entrees including lemon pepper wingettes, chicken & red velvet waffles, and more.

Majic 107.5 and Hot 107.9’s top radio personalities, Ryan Cameron and J-Nicks, welcomed everyone with opening remarks before the screening for episodes one and two.

“ChooseATL appreciates the partnership with FX Networks to host a special preview screening of “Atlanta” season three,” said Dwayna Haley, Chief Brand and communications officer, Metro Atlanta Chamber. “As we continue our goal to create connection to culture, community and career opportunities for a next gen audience, we’re thankful for partners who offer moments like this which authentically highlight the dope culture and people unique to Atlanta. We welcome everyone to follow ChooseATL on social media to stay in the loop on upcoming experiences!”

ChooseATL–the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s brand connecting Gen Z and millennial audiences to culture community and career opportunities–was launched in 2015 to attract and retain next-gen talent to metro Atlanta. The FX preview event was a testament to the brand mission, proving Atlanta has and always will be the leaders of the culture.