Megan Thee Stallion always has something up her sleeve, and this time, it’s an upcoming docu-series about her life.

According to reports from Deadline, the Grammy-winning rapper and worldwide superstar is getting her very own multi-part docu-series.

Meg’s story will be directed by Nneka Onuorah (Legends of the Underground, with Time Studios and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation producing the series. Time Studios’ Ian Orefice, Loren Hammonds, Alexa Conway and Mike Beck will executive producer alongside Roc Nation’s Perez and Lori York, and director Onuorah.

A Legend In The Making

The docu-series will feature a mix of “rare archival footage and fresh verité video,” according to Deadline, delving into the Houston native’s life, from her upbringing in Texas to the most important milestones in her career, highlighting her multilayered personality. It will also give fans a better look at Megan’s rise to fame from viral freestyling phenom to cultural powerhouse, touching on how she overcame personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career.

“Millions of people are familiar with [Megan] as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” said Time Studios Co-Head of Documentary Loren Hammonds. “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career.” Added Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez: “Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world, and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism,” Roc Nation’s Perez said. “Her journey is inspirational, and our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.”

As of now, the docu-series is untitled and has no release date plans.