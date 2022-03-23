Bossip Video

Last night (Tuesday March 22,2022) the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards brought the biggest names in entertainment together from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to celebrate all things music, live on FOX, iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio App.

Hosted by LL COOL J, the fan-fueled iHeartRadio Music Awards featured performances and incredible collaborations including LL COOL J, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Måneskin.

Speaking of Megan Thee Stallion — whew ya girl looked GOODT!

No wonder Popeye’s came out with the Hottie Sauce. Babygirl is SAUCY.

While we’re talking about spicy women, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards honored the legendary Jennifer Lopez with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, honoring her global impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide. We love the green velvet two piece Roberto Cavalli set with embellished kimono but we also have to show you what she wore to accept her award.

This Stephane Rolland is muy caliente!

In addition, the show featured special appearances from Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X, Billy Porter, The Kid LAROI, David Guetta, Avril Lavigne, Shaun White, All Time Low, Willow Smith, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Gina Torres, Oliver Hudson, Taylor Momsen, Lainey Wilson, Dove Cameron, Danica McKellar, Kelly Rowland and more.

Lil Nas X won the award for Male Artist of the Year.

He also picked up the prize for the iHeartRadio Hat Trick award, which is when an artist has 3 #1 singles from the same album .

Yung Bleu picked up the Best New Hip-Hop Artist award.

Silk Sonic cleaned up with multiple awards

We love this look for Willow. Fire right?

Coi Leray stepped on the carpet in a look from her collab with Awful Lot of Cough Syrup and the kicks are Jeremy Scott teddy bear sneakers. Are you feeling this get up?

Purple was poppin’ on the carpet. Tank and his wife Zena Foster stepped out in different shades of the hue. Cute right?

Kat Graham also wore the regal color.

As did Deandra Kanu.

One of our favorite looks at the event was definitely Halsey, who was styled in an Andres Sarda look by Law Roach.

Listen, it’s not for everybody but her bawwwdy definitely makes it look amazing.

Hit the flip for more from the show.