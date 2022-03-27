Trigger warning: suicidal ideation.
Fans and fellow celebs are concerned for Chika’s wellbeing following a series of concerning Instagram Stories.
The Grammy-nominated artist and beloved rapper took to social media this weekend with some terrifying posts, implying she’s going to end her life sometime soon. She posted a statement on Instagram telling her followers that she was on the verge of suicide, immediately causing panic and concern from fans and those she knows in real life.
“I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. not because i don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary.” Chika’s post reads. “It looks like crying wolf, but it’s not. it’s just difficult to find the right way. the quickest way. the painless way. i am tired of myself too.”
Prayers Up For Chika
In an even more heart-breaking post, she wrote, “No more typing. i’m going to finish my drink and find a way that works. thanks for the ride, i hated it.”
