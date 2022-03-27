Bossip Video

Trigger warning: suicidal ideation.

Fans and fellow celebs are concerned for Chika’s wellbeing following a series of concerning Instagram Stories.

The Grammy-nominated artist and beloved rapper took to social media this weekend with some terrifying posts, implying she’s going to end her life sometime soon. She posted a statement on Instagram telling her followers that she was on the verge of suicide, immediately causing panic and concern from fans and those she knows in real life.

“I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. not because i don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary.” Chika’s post reads. “It looks like crying wolf, but it’s not. it’s just difficult to find the right way. the quickest way. the painless way. i am tired of myself too.”

She goes on to say that she believes she’ll serve as a cautionary tale about leaving a broken person to their own devices, adding how she won’t be sorry for those she might leave behind, refusing to carry the burden of others who refused to share hers. Prayers Up For Chika

In an even more heart-breaking post, she wrote, “No more typing. i’m going to finish my drink and find a way that works. thanks for the ride, i hated it.” She also been posted text notes on her IG story saying people can find her body and that she doesn’t care. She appears to give certain street/city names, too, but it’s unclear where she might be at the moment. She also posted a photo on a plane with text that read, “I’m not making it home.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CbQRYacpuir/ According to reports from TMZ , law enforcement say police responded to Chika’s North Hollywood apartment today to conduct a welfare check, only to discover she wasn’t home when directed to her unit by an onsite manager.