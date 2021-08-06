Bossip Video

Chika talks cannabis and more with MONOGRAM for the latest episode of HIGH TALES.

High Tales brings you premium stories from your favorite pop culture figures about what they’ve experienced while on the good flower pack. Jadakiss was the first rapper to step up for the series, where he recalled a funny moment during a chief session with “top of the line smoker” Snoop Dogg. The “Why” rapper even shared a crazy story from his experience at the 2005 Grammys after-party, which set the tone for the entire series.

Since then, HIGH TALES has delivered with every episode with guests like N.O.R.E and Tinashe, to Curren$y and 2 Chainz. Now, with the latest episode, Chika sits down with MONOGRAM to talk cannabis.

In the episode, shot on the set of MONOGRAM’s latest campaign, Chika wants viewers to know that she is very sorry for one cannabis induced incident in particular. She acknowledges that the incident, involving some crafty photoshop, Mother’s Day and a photo of Beyonce and Blue Ivy, may have been just a touch overboard. The ‘Best New Artist’ Grammy nominee also speaks to the plant’s power of making her feel more in tune with herself and MONOGRAM’s bold approach to cannabis criminal justice reform and social equity. Chika also recalls a time when her blunt was passed around to Wale and Chris Rock while attending the Savage x Fenty 2019 fashion show, earning her the self-proclaimed title: “Facilitator of Vibes.”

This is another episode you don’t want to miss and you can watch by clicking below.