Ever since Rihanna announced that she’s expecting her first child, fans everywhere have been anxious to see every single move and maternity outfit.

Of course, we already know the Fenty founder isn’t the most public celebrity in the world, only sharing certain bits and pieces of her life with fans. But, over the past couple months, Rih has gone to event after event to showcase her unmistakable maternity style.

Now that she’s in her third trimester and gearing up to give birth, the beloved billionaire has been laying low in Los Angeles, where she’ll probably have her baby sometime soon. But, over in Brazil, a woman who (kind of) looks like Rihanna wreaked havoc as she took the streets and let people touch her belly.

A video of a Rihanna impersonator with a pregnant belly walking the streets of Brazil has been going viral on social media. Though fans on the internet weren’t fooled by the woman, who looks vaguely like Rih, that didn’t stop hundreds of Brazilian fans from swarming around the mystery woman.

The lookalike got a lot of attention from the crowd out on the streets, walking with security to make everyone believe she was the real deal, appearing on the local news. The icing on the cake: she let fans walk up and touch her pregnant belly.

Obviously, it wasn’t actually Rihanna, but fans in Brazil got a kick out of the whole thing anyway. As for the real Rih, she hasn’t responded to this stunt yet, but she actually did react to this same lookalike before.

Last year, the doppleganger posted several videos on TikTok recreating Rihanna’s signature looks and has gained quite a following for her resemblance to the makeup mogul. When The Shade Room posted one of Beatrice’s videos to their Instagram page, Rihanna jokingly commented “Where the album sis? #R9.”

At the time, she responded to the news writing, “I still can’t believe it !!! The page @theshaderoom shared my video on their profile and THE OWN RIHANNA @badgalriri saw my video and commented !!!! Do you know what I’m feeling right now ??? I can’t stop crying with emotion !!!! Of happiness!!!!! It is a dream!!! God is so wonderful !!!!!”

Still, it looks like that acknowledgement from the real Rih wasn’t enough for this impersonator to end her act.