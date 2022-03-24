Bossip Video

Rihanna sure knows how to get people talking!

The pregnant billionaire was spotted out in Los Angeles on Sunday, shopping for baby clothes at celeb-favorite store Kitson. In addition to her latest maternity outfit–which included a vintage monster truck T-shirt with jeans, a trucker hat, and a Gucci Balenciaga purse–paparazzi snapping Rih couldn’t help but notice the big diamond on her left hand.

Rih’s Rih-sponse

The Fenty founder didn’t address the flashy piece of jewelry during her weekend shopping trip, but on Tuesday, she quickly quipped about the diamond ring, which she was still wearing during her next appearance.

According to reports from Daily Mail, Rihanna was seen out in Santa Monica going to get dinner at Giorgio Baldi just two days later, where she wore a mini dress with a unique pattern and a fur-lined coat. On her ring finger, once again, was the diamond accessory, leading to more questions about the rock.

“This old ring?” the singer responded to questions as she laughed.

So, in true Rihanna fashion…we have no idea whether these two are engaged or not.

Rihanna Is “The One”

A proposal from the billionaire’s boo, A$AP Rocky, wouldn’t come as a surprise as the pair have been absolutely inseparable since they started dating–especially following Rih’s pregnancy announcement.

During a conversation with GQ last year, Rocky called Rihanna “the one,” saying, “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

At the time, he also addressed his feelings on becoming a dad, talking about how fresh his child would be if he were to have one.

“If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he said at the time. “I think I’m already a dad! All these motherf***ers are already my sons—whatchu talkin’ ’bout! Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Now that Rih’s already in her third trimester, we won’t have to wait long to find out just how fly their little one will be.