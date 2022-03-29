Bossip Video

Racist Flordia Man Threatens To Lynch Black Popeye’s Employee

White people can already be a difficult bunch to deal with but when combined with the malevolent power of the state of Florida, only bad things can occur.

According to a DailyMail report, a viral video is swirling around the internet showing a white man at an Okeechobee, Florida calling the whole restaurant full of Black employees “ni**ers” and threatening to hang one woman from a tree in a lynching. All of this transpired after the Black female employee allegedly called him a “cracker”. We say allegedly but in the video, it’s pretty apparent that this sista had no qualms telling this white man about his Ritz-y self.

You can always tell when someone hasn’t had hands laid upon them in quite some time. People like this uninitiated gentleman need physical reminders of their crimes against humanity and we hope that he receives the healing that he needs. At this time, this man is currently unidentified but this post should help galvanize the social media streets to get a positive ID on him and bring him to justice accordingly. We’re not suggesting doxxing the man, however, if that happens we won’t lose any sleep.

Happy hunting!