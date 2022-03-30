Bossip Video

Jada Pinkett Smith has finally spoken out about her husband slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

It’s been two days since Will Smith got everyone talking at the Oscars on Sunday night, walking onstage to slap comedian Chris Rock after he told a joke about his wife. While the Red Table Talk host didn’t address the situation specifically, she did take to Instagram Wednesday to post a message about life going forward.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” reads the post Pinkett Smith uploaded. Jada didn’t include a caption.

Jada’s post comes a day after her husband issued a statement of his own, apologizing to everyone involved. In his Best Actor acceptance speech just moments after the slap, Smith apologized to everyone but Rock, but he fixed that in his Instagram apology, addressing the comedian specifically.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he wrote in his statement. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.” Smith continued, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.” “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world,” the actor concluded. “I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

Despite statements from Will and Jada, it’s safe to say social media is far from finished talking about the slap.