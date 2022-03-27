Bossip Video

Will Smith stuns everyone by walking on stage during the Oscars and slapping Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Until now, the wildest live TV moment of all time was possibly Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift at the VMAs so many years ago. It was live, unexpected, and was all you would hear about for weeks. Tonight during the 2022 Oscars, that moment was surpassed by the most unexpected moment in awards show history.

While Chris Rock took the stage to present the award for Best Documentary Feature, he had to deliver some jokes first. In the last joke, he poked fun at Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head, saying he can’t wait to see her in G.I. Jane 2. Before he knew it, Will Smith was walking towards him on stage and without hesitation, slapped the taste right out his mouth.

Several people thought the moment was staged but as Will got back to his seat he yelled to Chris Rock, “KEEP MY WIFE’S NAME OUT YOUR F***NG MOUTH.” The room went silent as Chris Rock tried to defend himself before Will repeated the same with the room completely silent.

Rumors are swirling that Will slapped the comedian because Jada has alopecia.

Will would go on to win the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role and he addressed the incident while comparing himself to Richard Williams’ fiery spirit.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said in his speech, fighting back tears. He said he got the chance to “protect” his co-stars in “King Richard.” “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people, and to be a river to my people,” he said with tears streaming down his face.

He also apologized.

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” said Smith. “This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award, it’s not about winning an award for me. Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father, love will make you do crazy things.”

While Will’s speech was heartfelt, the jokes on Twitter are still flying.