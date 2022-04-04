Bossip Video

A reality star/entrepreneur recently blew out 40 candles on her birthday cake in extravagant fashion.

Yandy Smith-Harris wrapped up a luxurious stay in Los Cabos, Mexico to celebrate her milestone 40th birthday with a couples retreat, accompanied by her husband Mendeecees Harris and 5 other couples of her closest friends.

Source: Cristian Carrillo / Cristian Carrillo of Hilo Rojo Photo

Yandy and Mendeecees spent the week relaxing in a unique oceanfront suite at the luxurious Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa, a brand-new luxury all-inclusive optional resort situated along Cabo’s Golden Beach, and opulence ensued.

Yandy recapped her time in Mexico on her Instagram and told her followers that the “amazing food” that included Tomahawk steak, smoked beef tartare, fish, and ajillo mushrooms was messing up her diet plan.

Yandy dined on the goodies during a special dinner at Latitud 23.5 Steak House that featured a personalized menu.

During the romantic stay organized by TravElite Getaways at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa, Yandy and Mendeecee got massages and relaxed at the resort’s world-class Azul Wellness Spa Center, which has a vitality pool, hydrotherapy circuit, a Zen lounge, and a 24-hour gym.

A rep says Yandy “raved” about the 100-minute deep tissue massage with CBD oil she and Mendeecees received for complete relaxation.

Additionally, Yandy and her crew checked out the Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa’s oceanfront infinity-edge pool, floated along the lazy river with cocktails in hand, and dined on Spanish dishes at La Taberna Restaurant.

The group also enjoyed some adventure off-property with ziplining, camel rides, and a UTV tour at Wild Canyon adventure park.

“A dream. I got kissed by a camel🤣 @travelite_getaways this was a perfect day,” Yandy recapped her wild excursion. “Thanks for the suggestion 💕💕”

On their second night at Villa La Valencia, Yandy and the whole crew celebrated her 40th birthday with a sunset cocktail hour featuring a mixology cart by a private firepit and signature drinks from the resort’s skilled mixologist Victor.

A sunset saxophone session added to the ambiance, as Yandy, Mendeecees, and their friends danced to hits like 2Pac and Dr. Dre’s “California Love” and “I Feel It Coming” by The Weeknd, adds a rep.

Yandy was also surprised with a personalized birthday cake complete with sparklers.

The record-breaking resort boasts that it has Los Cabos’ longest lazy river, measuring 1,148-feet with an art-mural bottom…

and Yandy took full advantage and posted several clips of her relaxing both in and out of the river.

Happy belated birthday Yandy!

What do YOU think about Yandy’s b-day getaway at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa??